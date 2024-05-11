Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,202 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $132,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,890,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 543,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

