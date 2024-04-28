CVR Partners (UAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 25.30%.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $828.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $104.86.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAN

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.