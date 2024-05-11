Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,329. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

