Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

