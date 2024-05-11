Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $8.19 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $119.87. 720,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

