Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 6,574 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 62.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Down 5.1 %

Chegg stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 3,345,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,407. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $478.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.