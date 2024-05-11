Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cannae Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

