Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Cannae Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CNNE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.
Cannae Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
