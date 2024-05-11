Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $80,028,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 589,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

PAGS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,955. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

