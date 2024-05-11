SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Lowered to $12.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKYT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,719. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 83.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 151.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.