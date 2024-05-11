Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Equitrans Midstream makes up approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $19,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 55.5% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $12,710,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,573,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.7 %

ETRN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

