Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 10,341 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 8,141,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,508,078. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

