Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 58.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flex by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

FLEX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,451 shares of company stock worth $11,323,452. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

