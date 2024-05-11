Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stake Increased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 696.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 676,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 591,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Archrock by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,803,000 after purchasing an additional 527,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 110.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 509,862 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 327,411 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,111,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.18. 1,264,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. Archrock’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

