Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Kodiak Gas Services makes up about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KGS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.68. 355,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

