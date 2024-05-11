Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.6 %

CXT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 283,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

