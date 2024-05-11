Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$836.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.1 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.530 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.85 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

