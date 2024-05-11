Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 18,146 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Altice USA comprises 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altice USA by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 2,759,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,234. The company has a market cap of $993.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

