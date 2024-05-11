Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,148,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,349. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

