Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.40. 2,772,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

