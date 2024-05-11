Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,321,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.