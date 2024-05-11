CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.73. 327,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.60.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228 in the last three months. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

