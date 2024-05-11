Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

