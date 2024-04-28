Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) PT Set at C$1.70 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$1.70 price target on Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zedcor Stock Down 2.8 %
ZDC opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. Zedcor has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.29.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.80 million for the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that Zedcor will post 0.056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zedcor Company Profile
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
