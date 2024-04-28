Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) PT Set at C$1.70 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$1.70 price target on Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zedcor Stock Down 2.8 %

ZDC opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. Zedcor has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.80 million for the quarter. Zedcor had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that Zedcor will post 0.056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zedcor news, Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$85,500.00. In other Zedcor news, Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 150,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,020. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

