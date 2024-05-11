Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski Buys 541 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski acquired 541 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $19,989.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,672.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.9 %

CLFD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 109.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

