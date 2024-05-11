Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski Buys 541 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski acquired 541 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $19,989.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,672.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Clearfield Trading Up 0.9 %
CLFD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $50.82.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
