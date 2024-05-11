ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

ECN Capital Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.00. 1,180,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,979. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 400,100 shares of company stock worth $721,019. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.