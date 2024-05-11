Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.61. The stock had a trading volume of 755,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,647. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock worth $14,689,855. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

