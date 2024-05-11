Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 6,650 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $20,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,540 shares in the company, valued at $171,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,354.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70.

On Friday, May 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $10,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $35,270.04.

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $133,572.63.

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67.

Five Point Price Performance

Five Point stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Five Point by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 603,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five Point by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

