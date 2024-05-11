Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 2,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $707.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

