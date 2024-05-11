Smithfield Trust Co Takes $79,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. 1,779,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

