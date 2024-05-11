Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.17. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

