Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.39. 151,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

