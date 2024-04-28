Berenberg Bank Boosts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 280

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BARC

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

LON:BARC opened at GBX 204.35 ($2.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.