Massimo Group’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 13th. Massimo Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,850,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Massimo Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAMO opened at $4.23 on Friday. Massimo Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. It also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes. In addition, the company provides product lines, such as EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

