StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

