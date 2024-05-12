StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
About Jaguar Health
