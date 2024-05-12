Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

