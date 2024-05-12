Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Further Reading

