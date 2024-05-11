Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.39. 2,421,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.