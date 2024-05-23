QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $257,207.28 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98.
- On Monday, March 11th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78.
QuantumScape Stock Up 1.6 %
QS stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $13.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.