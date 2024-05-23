QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $257,207.28 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98.

On Monday, March 11th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78.

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.6 %

QS stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.