Insider Selling: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $77,335.20 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. Nerdy’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Nerdy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,784,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

