NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Director Sells $111,625.00 in Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after buying an additional 4,187,438 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.