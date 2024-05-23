Scott Victor Andrew Hicks Acquires 37,500 Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Victor Andrew Hicks acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

Scott Victor Andrew Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Victor Andrew Hicks purchased 4,200 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,394.00.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LUM opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

