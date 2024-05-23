Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $540.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of -0.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

