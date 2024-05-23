Christopher Justin Reid Purchases 58,000 Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,708.00.
Christopher Justin Reid also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Christopher Justin Reid purchased 92,000 shares of Troilus Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$38,640.00.
Troilus Gold Price Performance
Shares of Troilus Gold stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLG
About Troilus Gold
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Troilus Gold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.