Christopher Justin Reid Purchases 58,000 Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,708.00.

Christopher Justin Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Christopher Justin Reid purchased 92,000 shares of Troilus Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$38,640.00.

Troilus Gold Price Performance

Shares of Troilus Gold stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

