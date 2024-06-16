Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 165,576 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

