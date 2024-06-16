Analyzing Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Microbot Medical and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 548.15%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 164.74%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microbot Medical and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -149.24% -115.69% Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.21 Delcath Systems $2.07 million 102.43 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -2.88

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

