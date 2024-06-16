Reviewing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 4.34% 6.84% 5.43% Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lakeland Industries and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $132.30 million 1.27 $5.43 million $0.75 30.40 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.