Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPB stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

