Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$5.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.