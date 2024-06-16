Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,360 shares of company stock worth $2,221,513. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $212,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,466,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

